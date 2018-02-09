Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion finally reunited

Kilig [an official word in the Oxford dictionary since 2016 to mean "the feeling of exhilaration or elation”]exploded online and on TV Friday when ‘80s power couple, the former Mr. and Mrs. Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta finally appeared on screen together.

Fast food chain McDonald’s definitely landed a coup by reuniting the former husband and wife in a TV commercial after networks and major movie companies tried and failed to do so for so many years.

An appealing Valentine treat for the public—Sharon-Gabby fans or not—the TVC was set against the meaningful OPM love song “Kamusta Ka” with the Megastar seated in McDonald’s, about to take a bite into her Chicken McDo.

A chance encounter, the handsome dramatic actor suddenly appears in front of her asking, “Do you mind if I join you?”

Surprised, Cuneta quickly gets a hold of herself and replies, “Ikaw naman parang wala tayong pinagsamahan.”

Both self-conscious as they go through their chicken and fries, sparks soon fly as they steal glances at one another, giggle and loosen up. The romantic mood finally reaches its climax when Concepcion reaches across the table to wipe the corner of Cuneta’s mouth. A typical mushy scene in romantic flicks, the ex-lovers finally burst out laughing when the Megastar playfully tells him there was nothing to wipe off in the first place, and throws a napkin his way.

It can be recalled that it was in 1981 when the would-be couple first met on the set of “Dear Heart,” then-15-year-old Cuneta’s launching movie. A box office success, two more Sharon-Gabby movies quickly followed via “P.S. I Love You” in 1981 and “My Only Love” in 1982.

The couple’s romance went beyond the screen when in 1984, a few months after Cuneta’s 18th birthday, the famous love team got married for real. Soon their only daughter KC was born, but within three short years, their marriage fell apart.

While each saw to their respective careers and personal lives, their only post-annulment project was the movie “Tayong Dalawa” in 1992, making the new TVC their first reunion project in almost 26 years.

As of press time, the TVC, which McDonald posted on its official Facebook page, tallied 1.3 million views, 80,000 reactions, 45,000 shares, and 10,000 comments.