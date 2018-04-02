Sharpening kids’ theater skills at Rep’s 2018 Summer

With the summer vacation upon kids, theater can be an option for parents where they can enroll their little ones. As experts have agreed, theater is an excellent way for kids to boost their imagination and learn essential life skills like communicating and making friends all through experience.

This summer, children can act, sing, and dance their hearts out when they join the Repertory Philippines, or REP, 2018Workshop for the Performing Arts.

The first batch of workshops will run from April 30 to June 16 at Active Fun, 9th Street and High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Kids will learn from the best artists in the industry and discover how being on stage gives them the experience of a lifetime.

Get that holistic and interactive training in REP’sKiddie Classes which are open for children aged 5 to 8 years old. Kids aged 9 to 12 years old can join the Pre-Teens Class, while 13 to 16-year old students can enroll in the Teens Class.

Meanwhile, adults who want to tap into their creative side, build a stronger sense of self-confidence, and explore how performing skills can have a positive impact on day-to-day interactions are invited to sign up for the Adults Classopen for people aged 17 and up.

Those who have previous workshop or acting experience and are seriously looking into a career in theater are also invited to audition for REP’s Junior Masterclass which will be handled by veteran actor and director Joel Trinidad.

Discover the many ways performing can change one’s life for the better and open up to enriching skills and experiences by joining the REP 2018 Workshop for the Performing Arts! Workshops