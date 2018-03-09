‘She Talks Asia’ holds 2nd Women Leadership Conference

Women empowerment platform “She Talks Asia” celebrates Women’s Month with a full line-up of local and international speakers for its second Women Leadership Conference.

With the theme “She is Self-Made,” the topics delve on guiding young women to achieve growth in their personal and professional life. Among the speakers are broadcast journalists Ces Drilon and Karen Davila, New York-based finance guru Tonya Rapley-Flash and Argentine personality Nico Bolzico, the husband of actress-TV host Solenn Heussaff.

Co-presented by Avon and YSEAU Seeds for the Future, the summit takes place today at the Blue Leaf Events Place, McKinley Hill, Taguig City.

Four empowered Filipinas who have broken the proverbial glass ceiling in their respective fields compose She Talks Asia – award-winning actress and wellness advocate Iza Calzado, model-host and creative entrepreneur Victoria Herrera, editor/model-host and culture columnist Sarah Meier, and award-winning social entrepreneur-educator Eleanor Pinugu.

Their mission is to “guide people out of fear, to a place of awareness, empathy, then compassion – for self, then others” through programs and platforms that focus on education, dialogue and community-building. The event is also used to raise mentorship hours and funds for the at-risk young women supported by Mano Amiga Philippines.