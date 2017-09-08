Shell Active Chess regional elims final leg up in Cebu

The Shell National Youth Active Chess Championships (SNYACC) winds up its five-leg regional eliminations in Cebu on Sept. 16-17 with another banner field expected to join the hunt at SM City Cebu.

Like in the first four elims held in various regions, the Visayas leg offers berths in the national finals set next month at SM Mall of Asia, the chase for the top two spots in the kiddies, juniors and seniors divisions tipped to be fierce and tight.

Also at stake are spots for the top female player each in the 7-12, 13-16 and 17-20 age categories.

Thirty-nine players have so far advanced to the grand finals after the NCR, Southern Luzon, Northern and Southern Mindanao elims with nine more from the upcoming qualifier to join the championship on Oct. 7-8.

Another full-packed field is expected in the Cebu stop of the annual tournament sponsored by global power, energy and gas technology leader Pilipinas Shell, with the host city being one of the hotbeds of chess talents in the country, producing the likes of GMs Enrico Sevillano and Richard Bitoon, among others.

Registration is ongoing on a first-come, first-served basis with slots limited to 300. For details, contact 09228288510. Registration forms can also be downloaded from www.shell.com.ph/shell_chess. Fee is pegged at P100.

The kiddies section features players aged 7 to 12 (born between 2004 to 2009), the juniors for 13 to 16 years old (born between 2000 to 2003) and the seniors for 17 to 20 (born between 1996 and 1999) for boys and girls.

The milestone 25th staging of the circuit, one of Shell’s innovative youth development programs in the country, is held to discover fresh talents especially in the countryside and develop them to become members of future national teams. It has produced top grandmasters, the foremost of which is current world No. 2 super GM Wesley So.

The event is backed by Shell V-Power, Shell Advance, Shell Rimula, Shell Helix, Shell Fuel Save, and Shell Card and held in partnership with SM Supermalls. It is open to all Filipinos, non-titled players who are bonafide students certified by their respective schools and registrars. Previous grand finals winners are allowed to compete again in their respective categories provided they are still within the age limit.