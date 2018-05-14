Shell PH launches new ‘Drive On’ rewards program

Shell Philippines has launched its “Drive On” campaign for Shell Helix Ultra motor oil at the Blackbird restaurant in Makati City, inspiring car owners and motorists to keep the passion of driving a car alive and overcome daily challenges.

Kicking off the launch of the campaign was the Shell Advantage and Rewards (SHARE) program, which entitles a Shell Helix customer to various benefits, such as a 12-year engine warranty (or 200,000 kilometers) in partnership with AXA Philippines, covering engine problems caused by lubrication issues. The company also offers roadside assistance such as towing, battery boosting and other special assistance every six months with use of any Shell Helix motor oil, included in the program, for a peace of mind on the road.

Also included in the rewards program are seasonal promotions, genuine product assurances through SMS messages, and oil change reminders, which the customer can avail the services of Shell Helix Oil Change+ centers.

The SHARE rewards program was first launched in Malaysia, the first in the global market, followed by the Philippines, the second market to do so.

“With Shell Helix Ultra, which is made from natural gas, drivers have the assurance that every oil change comes with cutting-edge technology that delivers unmatched protection for the ultimate engine performance. For our trade partners, it is the confidence in knowing that they are able to offer their customers the best lubricant products in the market and we have their backs covered at all times. Best of all, everyone who chooses Shell Helix enjoys instant benefits and rewards,” Shell Lubricants Executive Director for Asia and Ocenia Troy Chapman said in a statement.

The company’s Helix Ultra synthetic motor oil was designed to give customers the engine performance they need to tackle any challenges on the road, made with PurePlus technology which enhances viscosity, friction and volatility performance with almost none of the impurities from crude based oils.