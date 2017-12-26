Shell: Real estate business running by 2018

PILIPINAS Shell Petroleum Corp. is poised to enter the property arena in 2018 by putting up its own real estate company, a top official said.

“By next year, we expect to have our real estate company,” Cesar Romero, president and chief executive officer of Shell, told reporters.

Romero did not provide additional information about Shell’s real estate plans.

In addition, he said Shell is also planning to enter the renewable energy (RE) sector and is in “the process of setting it up. Definitely by next year, it should be ongoing.”

Shell, according to Romero, is “not necessarily anchored on setting up a generation facility” as their intention is to be beyond the traditional solar panel installer.

“It’s actually being a renewable energy provider, mixed with hybrid. It’s a blended energy provision with a renewable component. Basically, provision of energy, which could be a combination of hybrid, of renewables and some other component, not just solar installations,” he added.

The integrated energy company is currently looking for a local partner to comply with the 60-40 foreign ownership rules in favor of Filipino entities. Romero said this process is somewhat challenging on the part of Shell since they need to “work out with a partner and then set up the JV [joint venture]arrangements.”

He said Shell is in the process of discussions in order to seal a JV agreement with “reputable and prominent members of the community,” adding potential areas are “being worked out” for their RE investment.

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Its operations are divided into four businesses: upstream, integrated gas and new energies, downstream, and projects and technology.

Pilipinas Shell, the local listed company of the Shell Group, is primarily engaged in the refining and marketing of petroleum products. It currently has 1,014 retail stations serving motorists all over the country.

Shares of Pilipinas Shell closed Friday at P60.30 apiece.