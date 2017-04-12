Shell shuts down Batangas refinery after series of quakes

PILIPINAS Shell Petroleum Corporation (Pilipinas Shell) said on Tuesday that it ordered a controlled shutdown of its Tabangao Refinery in Batangas after the province was struck by four strong earthquakes last Saturday that caused a power outage at the refinery.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the oil company said the shutdown was instituted in line with operating protocols in order to ensure the safety of personnel and assess any damage potentially caused by the earthquakes.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that between 3:07 p.m. and 3:09 p.m. last Saturday, successive earthquakes with a magnitude 5.6 and 6.0 respectively jolted Mabini, Batangas, affecting houses and major infrastructures.

The oil company said all personnel in the refinery have been accounted for and there were no injuries sustained as a result of the earthquakes and aftershocks.

“Thorough equipment inspections are being carried out and all necessary repairs and process safety confirmation are being undertaken,” Pilipinas Shell said.

The refinery is expected to start up Tuesday, April 11 and resume regular production of products by April 14.

Pilipinas Shell said it is exerting all efforts to ensure continued reliable supply of quality fuels to its retail stations and customers during the interim period prior to regular production.