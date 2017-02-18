I woke up one morning
wanting to be a cat
I actually wanted to become a lion
or a tiger
But none of these exist here in the Metro
or in the country
Except of course
At the decades-old Manila zoo
Whose zoo keepers look fatter than the hippos,
elephants, zebras
and lion or tiger that they feed
I wanted to be cat to freely look for my own food,
Mine alone, not for others
they say cats abandon a house or a home
when it runs out of food,
such a practical creature
Oh Zebra, I also woke up one late afternoon,
Wishing to be a healthy zebra,
I really wanted to become a unicorn
But I felt old enough to wish that one
I just wanted to be different
To feel special, like that of zebra, with alternating
Strips of black and white, and what?
I slept and dreamt one day, I was transformed into a man.
Yes, a real man, they say.
Those who cut trees down,
Those who pet the dogs and slaughter the pigs (chicken, too)
Those who water the rose and orchids,
and illegally log Narras
In the name of money and fame
men acted worse than animals
and grow faster than any bean stalk
I slept and dreamt one day of being a man
And I wished and prayed
That His Highness
Wake me up
In this bad dream
And just turn me
Into one,
useful stone.
WILMOR PACAY 3RD