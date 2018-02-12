Shift to digital seen adding $8B to GDP by 2021

The digital transformation of companies, prompted by the increasing demand for digital products and services, is expected to contribute about $8 billion (P413.2 billion) to the Philippine economy by 2021, Microsoft Philippines said.

Citing an International Data Corp. (IDC) study, titled “Unlocking the Economic Impact of Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific,” Microsoft Philippines Managing Director Hans Bayaborda said the country continues to see companies embarking on the digital transformation journey.

“Within the next four years, we expect to see approximately 40 percent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product to be derived from digital products and services,” he said in a statement over the weekend.

Digital transformation is giving companies higher profit margins, greater productivity, increased revenue from new products and services, improved customer advocacy and more cost reductions.

Ninety-three percent of organizations in the country are now on their digital journey, while the rest are considered leaders in this drive, as they have “full or progressing digital transformation strategies, with at least a third of their revenue derived from digital products and services,” the study said.

Operational improvements will be more apparent by 2020, it added, noting that companies expect 20-percent to 30-percent growth in their respective business segments.

Advanced technologies, such as mobility, cloud, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence are being embraced by organizations in Asia-Pacific to help realize growth, Bayaborda said.

According to the study, 92 percent of jobs will be transformed over the next three years, while 65 percent of jobs in the market will be reskilled.

“The rise of digital transformation in Asia-Pacific economies will affect the labor market, where many types of jobs will evolve,” Bayaborda said.

“What is encouraging is that 84 percent of respondents are confident that their employees already have future-ready skills that will help them to transition to new roles,” he added.

Several companies have tapped Microsoft for their digital journey. One, Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), teamed up with the technology giant to widen its coverage by using blockchain technology.

“This will allow the bank to reach a big, underserved market in rural areas of the Philippines. This technology will enable UnionBank to offer a more open and transparent system, which will help promote greater financial inclusion,” Microsoft said.