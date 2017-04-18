Shift to healthier lifestyle with delicious guilt-free food

Hugely popular nowadays is the Paleo diet. Surprisingly, this system of food preparation comes from the Paleolithic or Old Stone Age where humans then were using the most basic food available for their nutrition—totally free of processed foods and harmful ingredients.

Experts say the Paleo diet is the healthiest way one can eat because it is the only nutritional approach that works with genetics to help one stay lean, strong and energetic.

Researches in many disciplines like biology, biochemistry, ophthalmology and dermatology point out that modern diet—full of refined foods, trans fats and sugar—is the root of degenerative diseases such as obesity, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, depression and infertility.

Improved blood lipids, weight loss, and reduced pain from autoimmunity are proofs that Paleo diet is effective when followed for a healthier lifestyle.

True, everyone could all benefit from eating healthier. But choosing a better diet doesn’t mean deprivation of all the delicious food one loves to eat. Healthier alternatives are available and easy to prepare. In fact, personal food preparation is the better choice should one want to make sure of getting a balanced meal.

One does not have to be an expert in the kitchen to make healthy meals. There are tons of simple recipes easily followed and alter to control what and how much goes on the plate. Whether it’s a lunch snack or a sweet treat for the kids, better food choices are surprisingly easy to make.

