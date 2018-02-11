Shin wins Alta Vista monthly golf tilt

Bruce Shin carded a four-under 68 to win via countback during the monthly medal tournament of the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club last January 27 in Cebu City.

Shin, an 11-handicapper, posted a 79 gross from his 42-37 card to edge out nine-handicapper Andrew Ahn, who wound up first runner-up. Eric Kong bagged the lowest gross in Class A division with 77.

In Class B, Kenneth Cue sizzled with 65 points built on 40-43 card and 18 handicap to grab the lowest net plum.

Jude Demiar finished second in Class B with 69 points. Cristino Lim had a 79 gross to claim the low gross trophy.

Class C winner Ed Galang subdued Kenneth Carredo via countback during the last nine holes after both players scored 65 net. Low gross champion Lawrence Chian finished with 87.

Seniors division champion Marlo Cugtas posted 66 to win by one stroke against second placer Lando Alberto, 67. Roy Damole had 79 to clinch the lowest gross award.

David Villono and Boy Gonzales came up with 81 and 68 to receive the lowest gross and net trophies, respectively, in the seniors division.

In the ladies category, Mi Hee Jang emerged as the gross champion with 82 while Ruby Son was awarded with net title after scoring 75.

Guest division gross winner Lito Estoque had 82 while net champion Sang Uk Kang finished with 72.

Ronald Capito shot three inches from hole no. 6 to grab the nearest to the pin award while Tommy Ngo received the longest drive award with his 265-yard hit.

Steve Alcoseba and David Villono bagged the most accurate drive award and hole-in-one prize, respectively.