    Ship runs aground in marine protected area in Albay

    LEGAZPI CITY — A roll-on-roll-off (ro-ro) vessel ran aground a marine protected area some 1.2 kilometers in Barangay Rawis, Libon town on Tuesday here.

    Nonie Enolva, spokesperson of the Bureau of Fisheries Aquatic Resources (BFAR) regional office, said that the MV Jack Daniel, owned by the Santa Clara Shipping Company, left the Port of Pantao after a regular maintenance check.

    But the vessel with its 24-man crew ran aground after the captain miscalculated his maneuver.

    When asked for the cost of the damage, Enolva said: “We cannot determine yet the value of [the]damage.”


    She said that the BFAR dive team would conduct a damage assessment on Thursday.
    RHAYDZ B. BARCIA

     

