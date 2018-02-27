Ships given time for seafarers’ financial security

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has extended the deadline for all Philippine registered ships (PRS) engaged in international voyages to provide financial security to their seafarers.

The extension, as expressed in Department Order 181-A, series of 2018, complied with the amended implementing regulations 2.5 and 4.2 of the financial security provisions of the Maritime Labor Convention (MLC) of 2006.

It aims to ensure that all seafarers are given financial security, through an insurance or escrow agreement, in the event of abandonment, and protection from the final consequences of employment-connected sickness, injury or death.

Regulation 2.5 ensures that seafarers are able to return home at no cost to themselves in circumstances and under conditions specified in the MLC. This includes instances when a seafarer’s contract expires or is terminated while he is overseas.

Regulation 4.2, on the other hand, ensures that seafarers are protected from the financial consequences of sickness, injury or death that occurred while on the job.

“The extension will run until the procedural guidelines crafted by the Philippine Overseas Employment

Administration has been issued and become effective on or before March 31, 2018,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said in the order.+

This comes a year after Bello issued Department Order 181, which detailed the policy guidelines on PRS’ provision of financial security.