Shipyard wins potential $385.6M submarine contract

Huntington Ingalls Industries has received a contract worth up to $385.6 million to overhaul the submarine USS Boise, which last deployed in 2014 and has been kept out of service due to a maintenance backlog at the Navy’s public shipyards.

The Los Angeles-class attack sub has been portrayed by the Navy as a worst-case example of projects that languish because of limited capacity at its public yards, which includes Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth.

The Boise had been sidelined so long that its certification to submerge had expired, and the Navy decided to bid the overhaul job to private shipyards.

It was a competition between the only two yards that build nuclear-powered subs: General Dynamics Electric Boat of Groton, Conn., and HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division. The Newport News yard built the sub, which was commissioned in 1992.

The contract award announced Monday is for $59.7 million, but the total value rises to $385.6 million with options, the Navy said. Work is expected to be completed by February 2021.

“We are proud to do our part in helping reduce the Navy’s submarine fleet maintenance backlog, which enables them to increase the total number of attack submarines operationally ready for deployment,” said Matt Needy, Newport News vice president of the Virginia-class submarine program and fleet services.

What happened with Boise was a “terrible situation” a Navy leader told Congress back in March.

“We did not have the capacity at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to do the work,” said Vice Adm. Thomas Moore, head of Naval Sea Systems Command, who testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The Boise last deployed to the Middle East in July 2014, according to the boat’s history. It returned to Naval Station Norfolk in January 2015 and was supposed to undergo extended maintenance at some point.

Moore said he decided not to place the Boise into Norfolk Naval Shipyard yard because he didn’t want the boat to sit idle, possibly for four or five years. The downside: Submarines require specific maintenance to certify that the boat is safe to submerge.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard is hiring to bolster its ranks. It held a career fair Saturday at Tidewater Community College campus in Portsmouth with the possibility of on-the-spot job offers. In addition, the Navy is planning to make major investments at all four of its public yards, including Norfolk Naval, which is the oldest

The others are Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Hawaii, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine, and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington.. The Navy says it needs a $9 billion investment over the next 12 years, and improvements will focus on aging dry docks, new equipment and rethinking yard layouts.

“I think the thing that keeps me up at night is not having another Boise,” Moore told the Senate panel.

General Dynamics and Connecticut lawmakers were hoping Electric Boat could land the Boise.

Bigger Navy in the works

In May, during a hearing about expanding to a 355-ship Navy, a General Dynamics executive stressed the importance of maintaining a constant workflow at Electric Boat. The yard in Groton will shoulder the majority of work in building Columbia-class boats — a new fleet of large ballistic-missile submarines — but it needs jobs in the meantime, said John Casey, executive vice president of General Dynamics Marine Group.

“We are out to bid in competition with Newport News right now for the Boise,” he said. “I think that was mentioned as being laid up. And we are in competition for that ship right now. Electric Boat actually requires that kind of volume of work to avoid having to reduce its workforce while we have the sight of Columbia in our eyes. Columbia is a vision in the future.”

Also in May, Connecticut’s two US senators urged the Navy to accelerate the Boise overhaul. In an interview with The Day newspaper, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said up to $30 million could be saved if Electric Boat did the work. The yard is overhauling the submarine USS Montpelier, so it already had workers trained to start on the Boise, he told the newspaper.