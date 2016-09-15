Shock and owws…

We will have a truly independent foreign policy… leaning toward China and Russia.

Are we considering armaments coming from China and Russia? Expecting AK-47s and MIGs in the near future? Let’s start consulting with Google Translate for their brochures.

If ever, will Ma-Ling and Great Wall be a regular part of the K-Ration of our men in uniform? Do not fret. Mami and siopao from Ma Mon Luk will be included as well. With chopsticks, of course.

* * *

If we are to follow the new norms, should we start calling Jollibee “patriotic burgers” and McDonald’s “imperialist burgers?”

* * *

News: China ready to invest in PH infra. Nothing new. They have been investing heavily in contested areas. Without our consent.

* * *

Mistakes are inevitable. Mistakes that affect everyone surely hurts. Correcting them makes them less painful. Making sure that they will not happen again will surely give time to complete the healing process.

* * *

Fact: there are three groups in the issues of war on drugs, EJK, human rights and Marcos burial.

1.Pro-Duterte

2.Anti-Duterte

3.Neutral and non-committal observers

It seems that the first two will not accept any opposing view against theirs. And I must admit that both will not help him and our country achieve the desired results. The third ends up confused as the recipient of destructive narratives from both. The question now is, what will be the end game if we get immersed into this whirlpool of seemingly endless motion that may result in an uncertain future. And time is cruel not to be on our side as usual. (Sigh).

* * *

It’s final, Kris Aquino leaves ABS-CBN. Uy, kawawa naman … ang GMA7.

* * *

With her mounting problems, De Lima must be thinking of words of wisdom from Melanie Marquez: “When it rains, it’s four.”

* * *

When somebody tells me that that my postings are funny, I tell them that actually they’re meant to be serious. When another one comments that he takes them seriously, I say that those were meant as jokes. Please enlighten me, as I myself am sometimes confused as to what they really are.

* * *

DU30’s favorite part of the song “The Nearness of You” about the United Nations – “It’s not the pale MOON that excites me…”

* * *

Again, I want to point out the difference between immigrants and refugees. Immigrants left their homes in search of a better life. Refugees go anywhere to escape persecution and death back home. Countries differ in the acceptance of both. And that blurs the difference.

* * *

“Manners and politeness will never become old-fashioned.” ― Auliq Ice

* * *

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, during the Asean summit last week, made the excuse that the 71-year-old firebrand (President Duterte) was not available for the Asean-US forum since he was not feeling well. Then DU30 said his absence was deliberate and was his way of making a point. As we are getting used to it, which one was taken out of context?

* * *

I have noticed that in most of his speeches lately, President Digong kept saying, “I am not afraid to die” or “I’m willing to risk my life” to emphasize his toughness on his objectives. One lady who is next in line might go sooner as she holds her breath waiting for such a thing to happen.

* * *

The lines are confusing.

He did not give the go signal for Veloso’s execution. Widodo insists he did. He wanted the Americans out of Mindanao. Yasay said it’s not true and he just wants to protect the US forces. His communications staff said he was sick as he failed to join the Obama forum. He said he did it deliberately to make a point, and everybody keeping track of the news knows it is because of his anti-West sentiment. There exists an impeachment plot. LPs say there is none. Before his departure for Laos, he blamed journalists for their colonial opinions. Upon arrival, he welcomed journalists as critics as he understands they have to do their jobs. “DIG-saw puzzle” is really an interesting game.

* * *

To all the President’s men, we all know that it is a tough job to protect your boss from himself. But you will not be doing him a favor if you try to please him in order to protect yourselves.

* * *

Whatever happened to the much talked about “emergency powers” to solve the Metro Manila traffic mess? Where are the LTO plates and licenses? Impounded vehicles to be transferred in Tarlac? Where “Art” Thou Mr. Tugade?

* * *

Media’s Top Hit for the week: “Don’t Blame Me” by the Everly Brothers.

* * *

Signal No 4 up in Batanes. Let us all pray to keep our brothers in that province out of harm’s way.

* * *

Kris Aquino is now a full-fledged “Kapamilyang-Kapuso.” Don’t you agree “Kapatid?”

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.