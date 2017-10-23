If the shoe still fits

A lesson on jealousy and materialism

I notice that Gummy’s sweet ramblings significantly increase as the day dies down. After our nightly devotional, and when the lights are off, she gets more talkative about the most random of things, usually not in the order they happened. As a mother, I cherish these moments, when she shares not only her stories but also how she really feels behind these stories.

Advertisements

This particular night she opened up about some of her classmates being “mayabang” or boastful of their shoes. Personally, I am not very much into shoes; in fact, I only have three to four classic pairs that I alternately use depending on my outfit. Consequently, I apply the same principle to my daughter.

Because I believe that there is no need to purchase when it’s not needed, and since a lot of people gift her with nice and branded shoes, I seldom buy a pair for her myself.

Unfortunately, she said that some classmates make fun of her because her shoes are not new. She shared this story with tears as she verbalized how she felt embarrassed for having dirty, ugly shoes.

I took it as an opportunity to teach her that we do not always need new things. In fact, we must learn to take very good care of what we have so that they won’t look old even if they are old. Similarly, she wanted to wear her lighting sneakers for PE instead of her running shoes because it’s the kind almost all the girls in her class wears therefore she feels she belongs.

As such, I told Gummy, “You know, it just has to be washed for it to look more presentable. And we only need to buy when your shoe doesn’t fit anymore. Not just because it looks dirty or old.”

When our Yatchie Maps washed it and Gummy became more careful in not letting people step on it as well as so it doesn’t get scratched, she started appreciating what she has and stopped comparing and desiring what others also have. Truly the underlying lessons are on gratitude, contentment and security and not placing them on things.

As I reflected on the matter, I realized how materialism can start at a very young age and how jealousy can also be fostered with material things. When us parents, do not teach our children that their value is not dependent on what they have or what they wear, we risk losing them into the dangerous culture of materialism and entitlement.

How to ensure we raise humble children who are appreciative of every single thing they have? Children who do not feel they deserve new things always, or entitled to a reward or a shower of gifts when they do a good job? Here are some “rules:”

Rule of one. When you want to give your child a token as a reward or a gift to surprise her for her performance, make sure it is just one piece. You may opt to buy it without her presence or you may grant her the experience of choosing it herself. The limitation is your budget for it. It is just a token, not a special birthday nor Christmas gift.

Rule of self-control. Plant in your child’s mind that gift toys are only for occasions. This doesn’t mean, however, that she cannot visit the toy store anymore. Allow her to do so to test and train her to be more self-controlled when exposed and immersed in a place where all things she could possibly want to have are present. She needs to manage the urge to want to buy and learn the art of delayed gratification. The longer the wait, the more gratifying it will be when she receives the toy she wants.

Rule of experience. I personally celebrate milestones and moments with a date or sharing an experience, whether its as simple as eating her favorite ice cream at 711 or visiting the mall to play at Kidzoona. Instead of buying things to show my appreciation, we spend for meals or moments together. It is better to invest in moments than material things. The former is always more valuable and memorable.

Experience is the best teacher. Allow your children to go through different emotions and experiences to enrich their lives. Besides, every parent’s end goal is not only our children’s joy but also humble appreciation and gratitude to the Lord as a response for all that is given to us.