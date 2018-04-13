Shohei Ohtani triples as Angels rout Royals

LOS ANGELES: Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani smacked a bases-loaded triple to drive in three runs as the Los Angeles Angels thumped the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Thursday (Friday in Manila).

The two-way star’s batting heroics came four days after he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last pitching start against the Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani belted a 1-2 pitch from Brandon Mauer to centre field which scored teammates Kole Calhoun, Andrelton Simmons, and Luis Valbuena in a five-run seventh. Ohtani, who was the Angels designated hitter, was also intentionally walked in the sixth inning.

Ohtani homered in the first three games he started as the designated hitter for the Angels who have now won five straight.

He did not hit a home run as the Angels’ designated hitter on Wednesday, but he went one-for-three with a walk and recorded his eighth RBI of the season. He is tied with Mike Trout for the Angels’ lead with 11 RBIs in 26 at-bats.

Ohtani is 2-0 in his first two major league starts as a pitcher as has led the Angels to one of their best starts in franchise history.

