‘Shoot to kill’ out vs drug lord in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: In an unprecedented move, the mayor of Silay City in Negros Occidental issued a “shoot to kill” order against an alleged local drug lord after P18 million worth of shabu was intercepted at a port in Iloilo City last Sunday.

Silay City Mayor Mark Golez, in a radio interview on Friday, ordered city police chief, Supt. Noel Polines, to get Michael Divinagracia “dead or alive.”

Golez said the arrest or death of Divinagracia, police’s high-value target for drugs, would only be the solution to end the operation of illegal drugs in Silay.

The mayor pointed out that in spite of the arrest last Sunday of Jose Alberto Kilayko Pinaga and his live-in partner, Maebelle Belmonte Poblador, by Iloilo police, “it is possible that more people would replace them as long as Divinagracia is operating his illegal drugs business.”

He said he was not expecting Pinaga and Poblador to return to their illicit activity after both have surrendered to his office in 2016.

Polines said Pinaga is believed to be the right-hand man of Divinagracia. He also linked the suspects to the Aki Cuadra robbery group.

Divinagracia was arrested in a drug raid last year but was able to post bail. He was last seen in Bacolod last December.

Polines said that while Divinagracia was in detention, Pinaga was assigned to secure the drug supply from their sources in Luzon.

Joint elements of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) station in Dumangas, Iloilo and Police Regional Office-6 intercepted Pinaga and Poblador at Dumangas Port with about 1 kilo of shabu stashed in their white Chevrolet pickup truck scheduled to board a Bacolod–bound ship on January 28.

During their arrest, the couple tagged Corazon Vergel, another alleged drug dealer, as one of their contacts.

A subsequent operation on Monday led to the arrest of Vergel, 67, of Lopez Jaena in Bacolod City by operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Talisay City Police at a mall in Barangay Mandalagan.

Seized from Vergel were two large sachets of shabu of undetermined amount, P500 cash and a cellphone.