Shopee boosts electronics segment with Xiaomi

Mobile shopping platform Shopee has strengthened its position in the e-commerce electronics category following its partnership with Beijing-based gadget maker Xiaomi.

Terrence Pang, chief operating officer of the group, said in a statement Shopee has been witnessing the growing number of Filipinos purchasing electronics.

Pang noted the electronics segment serves as “one of the top performing categories on Shopee.” With its partnership with Xiaomi, the company was bullish this could further drive growth to its local operation.

In a recent media briefing, the e-commerce talent and Xiaomi officially sealed a deal allowing the former to tap Shopee’s 11 million users and have its own online store on the platform.

“The Philippines’ e-commerce market is expected to see high growth this year, and we are confident that with the strategic partnership with Shopee it will extend our reach and highlight our commitment to continue to bring more innovative products into the market and provide more Filipinos greater access to technology,” said Xiaomi Southeast Asia Regional Director John Cheng.

Cheng on March 13 expressed optimism with Xiaomi’s comeback in the Philippines after securing the top spot in the India’s smartphone market last year.

With Xiaomi’s return, the company executive said: “”The goal for us it to actually make confidence in the market step by step so we want to make our channel partners, our online partners, our new [partners], knowing that we are good and we are bringing a lot of products.”

Chen said Xiaomi is fast-tracking its move to expand its brand presence in the country by opening one authorized Mi store in Trinoma last February and flagship store in SM Megamall on March 17. Xiaomi also targets to open three more stores in the Philippines, particularly in Cebu and Davao for its locations.