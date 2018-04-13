Shopee bullish on PH operations

SOUTHEAST Asia online marketplace Shopee is upbeat on its Philippine operations after registering 11 million downloads as of end-February.

Terence Pang, chief operating officer at Shopee, said the group witnessed “immense growth” in the local e-commerce market and expected to sustain this momentum.

“We expect to continue this growth this year and next year,” he told reporters following the launch of the 5.5 Shopee Super Sale in Taguig City on Wednesday night.

“In February we just reached 11 million installs. That represents one out of 10 Filipinos that has Shopee. We continue to see this growth month-on-month even as we move away from the Christmas period,” Pang added.

Pang noted that Shopee remained “very bullish” about its Philippine operation despite issues on payments and logistics. “[Those issues are] actually not as big as you think. In the Philippines, there’s such a big demand for online shopping.”

“There are so many brands in the Philippines. What we’ve done over the last six to nine months was really to bring a lot of brands online. We collaborate with these brands to bring more exclusive products [on our platform],” he said.

Despite emerging as the strongest competitor of Alibaba-led Lazada in 2017, Pang stressed Shopee would just continue to focus on bringing more sellers to its platform.

“I don’t think it’s time yet to talk about competition because I think if we talk about online as a percentage of total retail, it’s a very small percentage. There’s still a lot more growth in bringing [people to]online. That’s the focus.

It’s how we bring more sellers, users online,” he said.

“That’s what will draw e-commerce in the Philippines,” he added.

Shopee has operations in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. It entered the local market in June 2015.