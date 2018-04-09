Shopping convenience by Blade

With over 50 stores nationwide strategically located in SM, Robinsons, and Ayala malls, Blade is recognized as the country’s largest automotive accessories and parts retail chain.

With globally popular brands such as Sparco, OMP, Goodyear, Polaroid, and Chupa Chups, and car care products such as Sonax, Wurth, Megiuars, and Mother’s among others available in their network of stores, Blade has carved itself a respectable niche in the aftermarket industry as the ultimate automotive lifestyle store in the domestic market. The brands we carry are all licensed and Blade is an official distributor of the aforementioned brands. All branded merchandise that we carry are original and licensed,” explained Albert Go of Blade.

They also have an extensive line-up of audio-video products such as Pioneer and an array of safety gadgets dashboard cameras from brands such as Blaupunkt and Polaroid. Blade Auto Center’s line of car accessories and gadgets are reasonably priced due to its high purchase volume. “Savings are passed on to the customers. With our network of 50 locations, Blade is able to negotiate for the lowest cost,” added Go.

Trained personnel are on hand to assist and answer any inquiries, plus installation of accessories is also an option for consumers.

With stores conveniently located in malls nationwide, customers can shop in a relaxed and cool environment with professional sales representatives on hand to offer advice and technical information about the products.