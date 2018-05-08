Should anyone even care about PH growth forecasts?

LAST week, two similar broad analyses of the prospects for the Philippine economy were published, and reached two slightly different conclusions. The first, which was released by the International Institute of Finance (IIF) on Tuesday, offered a mildly negative outlook, while the second, prepared by the Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) and published on Thursday, was somewhat more upbeat.

In reading and comparing the two reports, the obvious question might seem to be, “Which one is correct?” If we look at the subject in a more practical way, however, it quickly becomes apparent that the more fundamental question is, “Should anyone even care about these kinds of macroeconomic forecasts?”

As blasphemous as it might sound to those who make generating these kinds of reports their life’s work, the answer is, “No,” or at least, “Probably not.”

To illustrate why, let’s first take a look at what the two reports said. The overall conclusion of the May 1 IIF report was that the likelihood of higher consumer prices over the next two years would keep gross domestic product (GDP) growth below the government’s 7-8 percent aspiration. IIF predicted GDP growth of 6.7 percent for this year, and a slightly lower 6.6-percent growth rate for 2019.

IIF did express confidence in the government’s economic planners’ and monetary authorities’ ability to balance expansionary spending with managing inflation, but concluded that some policy tightening was inevitable due to inflation’s persistence and a weakened peso, and that necessary action would act as a brake on GDP growth. IIF forecasts inflation to peak at about 4.8 percent in July (after which a presumed interest rate hike by the central bank would pull inflation back somewhat), with the peso hitting P54.3 to $1 by year-end, much weaker than the government’s working assumption of P50 to P53 to $1 through 2022.

The AMRO report on May 3, which included the Philippines in an assessment of the entire region, took a slightly different tack and reached a correspondingly more positive conclusion, forecasting GDP growth at 6.8 percent for this year and 6.9 percent in 2019, driven primarily by government spending and expanding exports. In that regard, AMRO warned that the brewing trade war between the US and China could have a significant impact on economic growth for countries in the region, dampening GDP expansion by anywhere from 0.2 to 0.8 percentage points.

With respect to the Philippines, however, AMRO did not dwell on that point (the implication is that there is not much anyone besides the US or China can do about the trade dispute, anyway) but instead offered a tacit warning about an economic bubble. AMRO said that much of the currently elevated inflation was due to higher excise taxes, a condition that will eventually be self-correcting, and that the expanding current account deficit was largely benign, representing, as it does, investments in expanded productivity.

Nevertheless, those are conditions that need to be closely watched to prevent them from getting out of control and sparking a spending downturn, AMRO warned. The solution for that if Philippine authorities know what they’re doing, AMRO suggested courteously, is for the BSP to raise its interest rates in the very near future.

Do you sense a theme here? It seems hardly coincidental that both of these reports emerged just ahead of a key meeting of the Monetary Board (which will be on Thursday, May 10), and much easier to believe that these were nothing but convoluted calls for the BSP to finally raise its benchmark rates. This has become the style of macroeconomic forecasts over the past decade or so; a thinly-veiled call to “do something” – this time it’s “raise interest rates,” another time it might be “increase government spending,” or “reduce public debt” – contextualized in the abstract and practically useless metric of GDP growth.

That’s all well and good; outfits like IIF and AMRO are perfectly entitled to share their informed opinions and justify their academic salaries by creating content. But unless they are pointing out significant factors government economic managers have missed – and the very accurate forecasts from all quarters in the Philippines about April’s inflation rate would suggest they are not – the reports are not telling our policymakers anything they don’t already know. For everyone else, domestic and foreign businesses, and investors and consumers who actually make the economy work, an educated guess about the GDP growth rate tells nothing at all, and the sublime differences between what might make GDP grow at 6.7 or 6.8 percent even less.

If economy watchers want their macroeconomic analyses to be truly relevant, they need to do a better job connecting cause to effect, and explain how macro-scale decisions, whose impacts are reflected in an overarching metric like GDP growth, will translate to changes at the level where the economy actually happens.

What will a recommended increase in benchmark interest rates do to the price of food, or the costs of utility, raw materials and labor inputs for businesses? What sectors of the economy will be helped or harmed by a policy decision, one way or another?

The academic types might respond that providing those sorts of answers are not their job, but that of government policymakers. That may be so; but since those sorts of answers are ones that really matter, in that case the academic types shouldn’t feel offended if no one really listens to them.

