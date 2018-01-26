Show proof, Balutan dares detractors

PHILIPPINE Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCOS) General Manager Alexander Balutan on Thurday challenged his detractors to produce evidence proving that he shortchanged the government of the revenue from the Small Town Lottery (STL).

Balutan issued the challenge following the Senate inquiry on the supposed controversies hounding the government-run charity institution, particularly the operation of STL.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the committee, noted that the government could be losing billions in potential revenues from STL because of the failure of the PCSO to control and sanction authorized agent corporations (AACs) that have been using the STL as front for “jueteng.”

“Now, I pose this challenge to everyone. If anybody can produce the STL P6.5 billion monthly gross revenue as being taunted by the genius of the Senate and Atong Ang, I will resign as GM (General Manager) today,” Balutan said in a statement.

Ang, during the hearing, accused Balutan of receiving money from gambling lords who were able to get the approval to operate STL.

Balutan noted that PCSO-STL made history by generating P15.7-billion revenue or about P1.3 billion per month in 2017 from a mere P4.7 billion during his watch as the agency’s general manager.

“I will never gamble my impeccable military records as PMA (Philippine Military Academy) Cavalier and TOPS (The Outstanding Philippine Soldier) Awardee and more than 35 military service awards mostly won for gallantry in combat for these flimsy STL issues,” said Balutan, who was among those who testified in the Senate on the alleged cheating during the 2004 presidential elections.

Balutan said he spent more than 37 years in the Marine Corps, mostly in battlefronts and was able to survive more than 50 combat encounters and four ambushes.

“I am a full blooded Marine. I am not used to sinister things. It’s not in my system. I am used to fighting!” he said.

During the hearing, Balutan also dared his accusers to charged him in court if they have evidence that would show that he stole public funds.