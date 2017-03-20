SHOW WINNER

The Blue 2000 Toyota Corolla with Toyota Carib facelift owned by Fernando “Boy” Bautista teamed up with Dwin’s Carburetor Specialist and Tune-up Center to win the Best Compact Car Category in the recent 2nd Valenzuela Auto Show. This is a marriage of two different Toyota vehicles – Corolla Lovelife and Sprinter Carib – that share parts. Set up includes Toyota Levin BZ-R front seats, Carib front bumper with overrider, Carib rear bumper, Carib thick moldings, Carib green privacy glass, JDM trunk, chrome door handle, Silver’s fully adjustable coilover, WORK Meister forged wheels, JBL sound system, TRD strut bar, TRD shift knob, and FGK chambered muffler. The 2nd Valenzuela Auto Show was presented by JSK Custom Paint and Auto Works and Mario San Andres in collaboration with Rep. Wes Gatchalian.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO