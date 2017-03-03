Showbiz’ beloved ‘Tita Angge’ passes on

Veteran talent manager Cornelia Lee—fondly called Tita Angge in show business—died Thursday night. She was 70 years old.

Her daughter Imelda confirmed the news to ABS-CBN, saying the one-time actress turned talent manager peacefully passed away at 9:20 p.m. in their Antipolo home.

“Thank you for all the prayers for my mother who fought for her life for one year. Praise God it was a peaceful sleep,” Imelda told abs-cbn.com.

In March 2016, Lee suffered a massive heart attack while watching a movie in San Juan. She was pronounced dead but attending doctors revived her. Since then, Lee had been in coma.

Also referred to as “Tita A,” Lee was a huge show business follower. She was president of the fans club of then-popular love teams Ronnie Poe (Fernando Poe Jr.) and Susan Roces and Ricky Belmonte and Rosemarie Sonora (Roces’ sister). A twist of fate led her to become a radio, television and film talent. She later served as casting director and talent manager.

Lee’s biggest acting break came when veteran director Pablo Santiago—Randy, Rowell and Raymart Santiago’s late father—casted her in the movie Continental Playboy, which top billed Helen Gamboa.

Thereafter, Lee appeared in All Over the World, Way Out in the Country, May Tampuhan Pa-minsan-minsan, Sitting in the Park, Pogi, Joaquin, Petrang Paminta, Servillano Zapata and Wrong to Be Born.

With her solid showbiz network, she crossed over to talent management for the likes of Smokey Manaloto, Mickey Ferriols and Sylvia Sanchez, among others. Before her massive heart attack, Lee served as talent coordinator for several ABS-CBN TV shows.

Lee’s wake will begin Friday at Loyola Memorial Park. Details of her interment are yet to be announced.

