Showbiz mourns passing of Isabel Granada

COLLEAGUES of actress Isabel Granada in show business expressed their condolences on social media at her passing.

Granada died late Saturday night in Qatar, 10 days after she suffered from aneurysm from which she never regained consciousness.

READ: Isabel Granada dies

Below are some of the messages, as gathered by The Manila Times:

“A good friend of mine passed away, RIP Isabel Granada. You’re now in good hands of OUR Creator & with my 2 angels Rico Yan & Wenn Deramas.” – Claudine Barretto

“I WAKE UP TO THIS BAD NEWS. I OFFER MY CONDOLENCES TO ISABEL GRANADA’S FAMILY. YOU WILL BE MISSED MS. ISA AND YOU MAY NOW REST IN PEACE.” – Paolo Ballesteros‏

“I really thought Isabel Granada would pull through. My heart goes out to her family, especially her young son. RIP” – Ma. Assunta Ledesma

“One of the nicest people I know in this industry is now an angel up above. May you rest in peace ate Isabel Granada.” – Camille Prats Yambao

“Rest in peace Isabel Granada.” – Jaya

“Mamimiss ka namin ng sobra “Isa”, salamat sa mga pinagsamahan natin sa Survivor lalo na sa Tribong Tala :( Salamat sa friendship :( Sobra naming lungkot ngayon pero alam namin na kasama mo na si LORD Let’s pray for her soul at sa pamilyang kanyang naiwan.” – Betong

“She would often like my tweets & comment & say Hi. She was so friendly. A beautiful woman. RIP” – Christine Babao

“RIP ate Isa. You will be missed. May you rest well in the presence of our Lord, Jesus Christ. My condolences goes out to mommy Gwapa And the rest of your family. I lost a friend but gained an angel.” – Billy Crawford

“Nakakalungkot naman… may you rest in peace, Ms. Isabel. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.” – Maine Mendoza

“May you rest in peace, ate Isabel Granada.” – Maxene Magalona

“Posting this with a lot of grief. My very first sister in the industry who was always by my side, who was there to support me, no matter what network she was in. My Ate Isabel, I will never forget your cheerful personality and big heart. I will miss you for all that you taught me and for all those beautiful moments that we made. We know that God has you in His glory, rest in peace my sister. I love you so much.” – Kris Bernal

“Si Robert Ortega ay matagal ko ng alaga , pero sa dahilan tumawid siya sa politika kaya hindi siya nag fulltime actor, bata pa ah marunong ng umarte si Robert kaya madalas siya sa mga pelikula ni Rudy Fernandez at Bong Revilla, pero ipag mamalaki mo rin na matagal na siyang konsehal ng Maynila at mukha naman maganda naging record niya kaya lagi siyang nananalo, Ngayon meron siyang nag iisang anak si Isabel na ang ganda din bata at mukhang susunod sa bakas ni Robert na papasok din sa showbiz, ay naku talagang ang mga anak sumusunod sa mga magulang pagdating sa propesyon either maging politiko o mag artista iyan nagiging kapalaran nila. Tiyak ko na ipinangalan niya ang anak niya kay Isabel Granada na namaalam na at isa si Robert sa mga unang nakaalam sa pagpanaw ng dati niyang kasamahan sa That’s Entertainment. Rest In Peace Isabel. Pahinga ka na.” – Lolit Solis

KAROL JOSEPH LUCENA