Showbiz’ newest BFFs

The moment Paolo Ballesteros and Solenn Heusaff started shooting for Regal Entertainment’s Mother’s Day presentation entitled, “2 Mommies,” they hit it off right away. They’ve become the best of friends in fact and never run out of things to talk about. There’s not a dull moment when these two are together.

Showbuzz saw how much fun Paolo and Solenn have at a set visit this week. They’re just so comfortable with each other—joking and laughing around—that it seemed they’ve known each other for a long time.

“We e actually worked in one show when I was with ‘Eat Bulaga’,” Solenn volunteered. “But he was in the field and I was in the studio so there wasn’t a chance for us to really get to know each other well.”

Finally, 2 Mommies came along and it was a welcome development for both actors. “When we saw each other on the set, there was no more warming up. Tsikahan na agad. Until now na last shooting day na namin, parang hindi kami nauubusan ng pag-uusapan at masaya kami. Tawa lang kami ng tawa,” Paolo shared.

As expected, one of the things they talk a great deal about is makeup what with Paolo’s expertise in makeup transformation and Solenn also a makeup artist.

“I told him nga to do a make-up transformation of himself as Solenn. I’ve been waiting for it pero he doesn’t do it. Kinukulit ko siya ngayon because we’re together in a movie and I can’t wait to see his transformation as me,” Solenn enthused.

“No, we should do each other’s make-up transformation. You become Paolo and I become Solenn since you’re also very good with make-up. Let’s do it now,” Paolo challenged her laughing.

“Hindi ko kaya yung ginagawa mo,” she admitted.

Kaya mo ‘yon. You’re very good. You should try it,” Paolo sincerely encouraged her in return.

They really are good friends as you can see.

In 2 Mommies, Paolo and Solenn also play good friends who go their separate ways after something happens between them. Unbeknownst to Paolo’s character, he got Solenn pregnant. Years later, Solenn’s character decides it’s time for her son to know his biological father, who by then had become openly gay. A touching comedy, 2 Mommies is directed by Eric Quizon and opens in cinemas on May 9.

* * *

It was a new Glaiza De Castro who sat down with Showbuzz during a set visit to GMA Network teleserye’s “Contessa” early this week. Her hair is dyed in ash and blue and she was wearing glam makeup from her take. The look is part of her transformation in the story as poor girl Bea from the slums, who rises as the sophisticated and wiser Contessa. So yes, it’s payback time in the promising series.

Asked what she had to go through to achieve Contessa’s look, Glaiza shared, “We had lengthy discussions with the producers and a lot of pegs that were tried out. Differently colored wigs, photo shoots after photo shoots… Then we decided which suited me best as Contessa. So nag-collaborate kami with stylists, makeup artists, and this is the result,” she added as she lightly touched her hair.

Of course, because of her hair color, Glaiza had to turn down other offers, but is very happy with her decision to concentrate on this drama series. She is so in love with her multi-faceted character that allows her to learn so many things. In fact, she’s training for target shooting now because Contessa will have to handle gun very soon in the story line.

“Sa preps pa lang for the role, talagang ubos na ang oras ko. Even if the series is already going, I still continue with trainings because I really want to be believable as Contessa,” Glaiza declared.

* * *

It’s all work right now for Megan Young. Inspired by The Stepdaughters’ high ratings, she is determined to work harder on set, which she happily shares for the first time with boyfriend Mikael Daez.

Megan promises very exciting twists and turns in the story, which also stars Katrina Halili. “These are the scenes that should not be missed kasi grabe ang mga dialogue. Ang mga tarayan namin ni Katrina at ang mga patalbugan. It has all the ingredients of a good soap,” Megan enthused.

Besides The Stepdaughters, Megan is also busy with endorsements, her latest with Cosmo Skin. Miss World continues to ask her to join their activities too as one of their favorite title holders, and she will be busy promoting the upcoming Mr. World pageant in Manila.

“Mr. World is also advocacy driven. From what I heard, there are 85 candidates from different countries who are confirmed to come for the pageant and it will really be exciting.”

* * *

SHORTS… Portraying the role of a street-smart guy from the slums is one big challenge for Benjamin Alves in the new series “Karibal Ko Ang Aking Ina,” where he shares stellar billing with Sunshine Cruz and Bea Binene. After all, he grew up in Guam and hasn’t been very exposed to the streets of Manila. He is up for the challenge though and is thick into acting workshops as taping nears…

… Good news for fans of “The One That Got Away.” Totga has again been extended again, and Dennis Trillo, Rhian Ramos Max Collins and Lovi Poe are, of course, very happy. The extension means that Rhian will have to postpone her planned vacation abroad but for her it doesn’t matter. She’s happier to spend more time with “sisters” Lovi and Max.