Showbiz’s freshest faces represent youth in new campaign

For showbiz newco­mers, snagging an endorsement is an affirmation that they are a stand out among the current pool of young stars.

It was therefore no longer a surprise when Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) discoveries Loisa Andalio and Tanner Mata, and commercial models-turned-TV and movie aspirants Ronnie Alonte and Sofia Andres showed immense gratitude to homegrown fashion brand Penshoppe, which launched them as the stars of its new campaign #ClubPenshoppe.

The fact that the same brand had enlisted the likes of global modeling superstars Cara Delivigne, Gigi Hadid, Sean O’Pry and Kendall Jenner, as well as the likes of Ian Somerholder, Zac Efron and One Direction to its roster of brand ambassadors makes their Penshoppe debut a dream-come-true.

“Having global endorsers has tremendously helped us solidify our place in the global market. This year, we thought of launching a regional campaign and these people standing before you are the first endorsers to kick off this campaign,” Jeff Bascon, Penshoppe brand director, said as way of introduction during Club Penshoppe’s members at a grand reveal in Makati City.

The executive added that from the Philippines, Club Penshoppe will have different versions in other Southeast Asian countries whose markets they have penetrated like Cambodia, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

In the country, besides Mata, Andalio, Andres and Alonte, the good looking club also features Mata’s identical twin Tanner, and young international models Emilio Perez from Spain and Maria Fabiana from Brazil.

“These are very unique individuals; each of them has their personal styles that represent the Filipino youth and their unique stories.

What I like most about them is that their stories resonate perseverance and resilience of the youth,” Bascon shared.

Mata, fresh from his stint in the PBB house, is currently proving he can branch out in showbiz. After capturing the audience with his good looks and charm as the country’s own Superman, the 21-year-old told The Manila Times that he will do whatever it takes to prove he is more than just a pretty face and a chiseled body.

“I am definitely studying my Tagalog to prepare for whatever the business has in store for me. I am ready,” Mata averred.

In real life, Mata and his twin brother own a story of perseverance—they ventured into modeling after their parents separated. Fans might also be unaware that in the US, Tanner worked as a real estate agent.

Andalio, meanwhile, has been working hard since the tender age of 14.

She sang and danced her way into the business through girl group 3G, until she eventually secured a spot in the PBB house and won fans from her stint.

Today, the 17-year-old still sings and dances, but before a much bigger audience via ASAP’s own girl group BFF5. Sheis also proving her acting prowess through ABS-CBN TV shows My Dear Heart and Wansapanataym: My Hair Lady.

Then there is the equally sweet and charming Andres who first got her taste of the business as a commercial model. The 18-yeard-old was discovered in 2012 and debuted in acting via 2012’s Princess and I.

Since then, Andres has snagged roles in blockbuster movies including She’s Dating the Gangster and Relaks, It’s Just Pag-Ibig, where she played one of the leads. She became a household name when she effectively portrayed the contravida Kate to Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil in the hit teleserye Forevermore. This year, she is set to star in her first major role for television.

Finally, Alonte’s story of resilience takes place in a real-life family drama, which has touched a plenty fans. Alonte’s once well-off family went bankrupt when his father got involved in an accident. Finding it hard to adjust to their new life, the young Alonte became frustrated and eventually flunked out of school. Fortunately, Alonte came to his senses and instead of blaming their misfortune to his parents, focused on his newfound sports—basketball. He eventually dabbled to modeling where he was scouted to be part of ABS-CBN’s new boy group.

He morphed from a regular member of It’s Showtime’s Hashtags to one of the hottest young stars in the business.

The former hard court heartthrob turned commercial model, and eventually singer-dancer, proved his acting mettle in 2016 through his critics-approved performances in two Metro Manila Film Festival entries, Vince & Kath & James and Seklusyon. Today, the reigning “Kilig King,” is making fans giddy with onscreen partner Julia Barretto in A Love to Last.

Indeed, with their inspiring stories and example of hard work and perseverance, these four personalities—who each have an inimitable flair for fashion—fit perfectly into one cool club.