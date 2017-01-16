Showbiz’s little misses rock Minnie Mouse’s dots

The famous polka dots worn by Disney’s iconic Minnie Mouse got its local flare at the Minnie Rocks the Dots fashion event at SM Makati, bringing along fun and fashion for kids of all ages.

A joint project of Disney Consumer Products, in collaboration with SM Kids, the event highlighted Minnie Mouse’s classic fashion statement in new designs for a new generation of young girls.

The delightful “dot couture” outfits were worn by stylish little misses—Julia and Talia Concio, granddaughters of Charo Santos-Concio; Guillana, daughter of Gelli Victor; as well as Nikola Tirona, Li Cheng, and Daniela Lagman—proving that Minnie’s look still rocks today.

The collection gives a fresh spin to Minnie’s iconic look by mixing and matching patches denims with the trendier pieces, such as cold-shoulder tops and dresses with tulle layovers. And to bring out the classic Disney charm, nothing beats the instantly recognizable Minnie Mouse dresses.

All pieces from the Minnie Rocks the Dots collection are exclusively available at The SM Store.