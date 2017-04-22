A showcase of ‘poetic images’

Respected Filipino photograper Jose Marie “Mayie” Delgado’s exhibit Poetic Images is ongoing at the Globe Art Gallery.



One of the finest abstract photographers in the Philippines and arguably one of the best practitioners of the art in the world, Delgado is able to make the most mundane objects seem sublime and profound. Though known mostly for abstractions, Delgado’s Poetic Images captures landscape images in New Zealand and Iceland.



The Globe Art Gallery is located at the telecommunication provider’s headquarters in Bonifacio Global City.