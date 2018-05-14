Shrew host gets choked by co-host’s wife

You see a male celebrity (MC) and his female workmate (FW) chummy-chummy on a TV show, but did you know that they had a spat unknown to the public?

Chivalrous as the MC projects himself to be, it was his wife instead who lashed back at the FW for all the latter’s unnerving snooty behavior.

“Hindi kasi pumapatol sa babae si MC, so to get even yung misis niya ang gumanti para sa kanya. Did you know what MC’s angry wife did to FW? She choked her, almost strangling her, right in [the news and current affairs]department of a TV network,” our source said.

In fairness, FW has mellowed in time. Notorious for her termagant ways, she has since mended her inter-personal dealings most especially with the staff of her separate program.

Proof of late is MC’s goody-goody stance when a controversial TV host-actress had belligerently picked on her.