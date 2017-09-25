Shrock delivers game winner for Ceres

Stephan Shrock’s stunning goal powered Ceres Negros FC to a 1-0 victory over rival Global Cebu FC, strengthening its hold of the fourth spot in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Sunday at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

Shrock fired from way out late in the second half as the Yellow Busmen seized their 10th win in 15 games for 32 points, five markers clear of No. 5 JPV Marikina FC.

Ceres Negros head coach Risto Vidakovic was glad to see his wards pull off a victory despite playing their third match in a span of just eight days.

“It was very difficult to score especially if you came from a midweek game. I was really happy when we scored the goal because we deserved it,” said Vidakovic.

The Negrenses faced Davao Aguilas FC twice last week, having a 3-1 win at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium and a 1-1 draw at the Davao Del Norte Sports Complex.

Global Cebu suffered its second defeat to its Visayan rival and fifth overall though it stayed No. 3 with 34 points.

Aside from the loss, the Cebuanos absorbed a setback as skipper Misagh Bahadoran dislocated his shoulder following a bad fall just 17 minutes into the game.

Manny Ott and Carli De Murga came up with scoring chances for the home side while Paolo Salenga, who subbed in for the injured Bahadoran, and Darryl Roberts led the offensive for the visitors but none was able to convert en route to a scoreless first half.

Both squads remained aggressive after the restart but it was Ceres that first broke into the scoreboard as former Azkals star Shrock launched a screamer from 25 yards that sailed past the outstretched arms of goalkeepeer Patrick Deyto.

Global tried to get an equalizer but Shrock and company kept their defense intact until the final whistle to preserve the result.