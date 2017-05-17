SHS voucher application results out

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has released results of recently reopened online applications for Senior High School Voucher Program.

All applicants who completed and submitted their application between May 1 and May 15 may check the results ahead of the scheduled release dates through the Online Voucher Application Portal at http://ovap.deped.gov.ph.

The qualified voucher recipients (QVRs) may also download their QVR Certificates from the OVAP website.

The QVR certificates are to be submitted to the non-DepEd senior high school the QVR will enroll in. The voucher must be redeemed this coming school year 2017-2018.

The SHS Voucher Program is a financial aid for Grade 10 completers who wish to continue their studies in private schools, public universities, colleges or technical vocational institutions offering SHS.

The Education department has allotted P24 billion for the voucher program in private schools for the coming school year.

The allocation is twice the current budget and will cover an estimated 1.4 million student grantees who will enroll in Grades 11 and 12 in private schools.