‘Shutdown’ democracy in practice

OVER the last weekend and even a few days beforehand, I have received a lot of media queries for comments on the (at first imminent, then actualized) so-called “shutdown” of the United States government. Now that the US government is “reopened,” albeit temporarily, it is perhaps opportune to gain a more globalized understanding of the whole political charade that enabled and led to the essentially weekend shutdown of the US government.

The Philippines’ political system, as I understand it, shares a lot of similar characteristics with its American counterpart, so perhaps it is slightly easier for the average Philippine readers to understand the political horseplay involved that led to a stalemate (and hence shutdown). For one, in both countries at the national or federal level, the president and the members of both houses of congress are all elected separately, and thus all these elected politicians are primarily answerable to their respective major factions of voters who would hopefully ensure their reelection chances. This was so designed because the founding fathers of both countries take seriously to their hearts the principle of the separation of powers, so as to ensure the theoretically healthy and very much actual checks and balances between the legislative and the executive branches of government, such that no one branch of the government could unduly dominate and thus verge on authoritarianism or totalitarianism.

For those of us who are accustomed to the British Westminster parliamentary system (although I grew up partially but substantially in the US), this sort of “variated and occasionally confrontational” political arrangement is almost totally alien in both theory and practice. In most British Commonwealth countries (all of which were former British colonies), typically only the lower house of parliament has its members elected popularly (while the upper house members are typically appointed by the executive, although exceptions exist, such as Australia which has an elected senate), and the chief executive, typically the prime minister, is the leader of the majority parliamentary party or coalition of parties. Thus, the executive and the legislative branches are effectively “fused” into one, as the executive also commands the majority in the parliament. In the “original” British political system, there exists a plethora of well-respected and assiduously observed constitutional traditions (the United Kingdom does not even possess an explicitly written constitution like the US) that would ensure proper checks and balances between the legislative and executive branches. Alas, many such “traditions” did not actually pass on to most Commonwealth countries, or at least were not strictly adhered to, leading very often to a sliding slope toward authoritarianism or totalitarianism. The kind of confrontation between the executive and the legislative branches, as is common in the US, is almost unheard of in these countries.

For a US government budget to be enacted into law and thus implemented, its bill has to originate in the House of Representatives, approved by a majority of both houses, and signed by the president. Currently both houses of the US Congress have Republican majorities, so in theory they should work hand in hand with a Republican Trump White House. But the “twist” to the matter lies squarely with the US Senate. As could be imagined, the popularly elected (although appointed by various state legislatures in olden days as well) US senators are individually very powerful and often politically forceful personalities, as perhaps is also the case in the Philippines.

In particular, US Senate rules of proceedings allow senators to speak on a bill continuously, a process known as “filibuster” which is understandably very much treasured by the senators, as it enables them to delay the passing of a bill indefinitely. And they don’t even have to speak to the point of the subject matter in debate. When I was living in the US, I used to binge on the live telecast of congressional debates. I can still recall with amazement one late night when the late Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia stood on the floor of the US Senate to filibuster a bill which he obviously didn’t like, and he was talking about his fondness for his pet dog!

In any case, a US senatorial filibuster can only be cut short by 60 out of a hundred total number of senators. This effectively means that a controversial bill would have to get the consent of at least 60 instead of just 51 senators to pass, and the Republicans, minus their very individualistically spirited party colleagues, simply could not muster 60 votes to defeat an expected Democratic filibuster of the Trump budget.

And what is so “controversial” about the Trump budget? Well, actually not by itself. But the Democrats were displeased with the Trump administration’s allegedly comparatively stricter and harsher treatment of immigrants. In particular, the previous Obama administration rolled out essentially an amnesty program for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US during childhood. Trump, who at least rhetorically is no friend to illegal immigrants, decided to reverse this policy, leading to Democratic concerns that their traditional electoral strongholds among the minorities (many of whom are either immigrants or descendants and relatives of immigrants) could be undermined both at present and in future. Thus, the Democrats decided to “bundle” the immigration issue with the budget, threatening to filibuster the budget unless Trump rescinds his reversal.

Well, the US budget year starts in October of every year, and the US government has “survived” on so-called “continuing resolutions” which are short-term stopgap budget measures while the budget-immigration debate continues. Last Friday, even such a resolution could not be agreed upon, thus the shutdown occurred, but by Monday, another continuing resolution was agreed on, and the US government could function temporarily again, while the debate rages on. Such, as some would say, are the vagaries of democracy in practice.