First of 2 parts

IT is well-known that the Philippines has one of the weakest defense forces and budgets and spends the least on defense in Southeast Asia. Not a few Filipinos who fancy their country as a peace-loving one actually take pride in this fact. But recent events concerning the West Philippine Sea have made many regret this state of affairs. Some have made aggressive statements in ignorance or defiance of this crucial aspect of the national condition.

The lack of a national defense capability to deter invasion or attack by external powers has made the constitutional imperative of an independent foreign policy highly problematic or impossible. It has in fact left foreign policymaking with few options or a tight room for maneuver. It was thus used as a justification by the previous administration to enter into an agreement allowing increased US military presence in the Philippines. It has been cited as the reason for the present administration not to raise the arbitral tribunal ruling favoring the Philippine claims in the West Philippine Sea in meetings with Chinese officials. It has brought about an ironic sequence of events where the country has been forced by circumstances to join the US’ so-called pivot to Asia and later itself to make a pivot to China.

The Constitution renounces war as an instrument of national policy. Constitutional experts hold what actually is a common-sense view that this prohibits only the waging of an aggressive war but not fighting a defensive war. The lesson of recent events in our foreign relations appears to be that the country must maintain a credible deterrent of a national defense force even in a time of relative peace. In international relations, as the proverbial policy of Theodore Roosevelt goes, “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”

There is a far more ancient saying, traceable to imperial Roman times, that seems more applicable to national policy as a whole: Si vis pacem, para bellum. If you want peace, prepare for war.

Unfortunately, this has always seemed to Philippine policymakers and decision makers an expensive, prohibitive, and even irrational proposition. Cesar P. Pobre in his monumental History of the Armed Forces of the Philippines charts from its beginnings the national debate on how much should be given to national defense in the budget. The prevailing answer has been: “Little.” During the Commonwealth period, national defense was considered unnecessary because until the Commonwealth lapsed, the United States was responsible for the defense of the archipelago. The defense plan of the study group led by Gen. Douglas MacArthur did not provide for the creation of a Philippine Navy, presumably because the US Pacific Fleet would always be close by. After independence, all services of the AFP largely depended on US largesse under the Mutual Defense Treaty and related agreements between the two countries for their supply of weapons, ammunition and equipment.

The Philippines should take a new look at the region and the world today. A central reason for this is the emergence of its immediate neighbor China as a world superpower in all senses of the word. Under any scenario that could be conceived, I wager that there will be a need for a strong defense system that is attuned to our national interests in a changed and changing international environment. That system should not only be modern, it must be self-reliant.

As my senior colleague Ambassador Hermie Cruz has pointed out in this corner, territorial conflicts are usually long-running, and the behavior and ambitions of countries and their leaders cannot be fully ascertained in advance. Moreover, national defense must address threats coming from new enemies apart from aggressive foreign powers. These include the catastrophic consequences of natural disasters brought by climate change and new pandemics. There has also emerged a new kind of threat, those that are both or at the same time, internal and external, such as the Maute attack in Marawi supported by foreign fighters of the Islamic State. And in truth the country has still to make foreign and defense policies that are consistent with the unusual and intrinsic characteristic of the country as an archipelago strategically located in mid-ocean.

The wake-up call to the folly of depending on foreign suppliers for our military materiel first rang up long before a Canadian politician recently blocked the sale of helicopters to the Philippines because Filipinos might use them to kill other Filipinos. The late President Marcos is said to have gone to one US military base in the country to ask the Americans for weapons at the height of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebellion in the 1970s and was denied for the same reason given by the Canadian politician. There is actually no limit to the reasons that suppliers of weapons can control or limit sales to other countries. The commerce of weapons is not wholly governed by the rules of the market, the law of supply and demand, or the economies of scale. Politics can and does hold a veto over arms transactions between countries.

The Marcos response to that denial was to issue an order to review Philippine-US relations, particularly the military bases agreement between the two countries, the demand for the US to pay rental for the use of the military bases, and the attempt to hold the military bases hostage to his ambitions. Heralding the conclusion that the interests of the two countries could not always be the same, Marcos inaugurated in 1972 the AFP Self-Reliant Defense Posture Program (SRDP). (Elements of the program had precedents in earlier periods, even during the Commonwealth period when the Flag Law required preference given to locally manufactured items in the procurement of supplies even if they cost up to 14 percent higher than importing these items.)

(To be continued tomorrow)

Ambassador Jaime J. Yambao is a retired career diplomat and the current Secretary General of the Philippine Ambassadors Foundation Inc.