Si vis pacem, para bellum

Last of 2 parts

A PAPER in Asian Studies by Danilo Lazo and Juanita Mercader gives a comprehensive, in-depth, and well-documented account of the AFP Self-Reliant Defense Posture Program (SRDP) and its accomplishments. The SRDP divided its objectives into three time ranges. The short-term plan was to produce at the soonest time possible small arms, ammunition, spare parts of high-value equipment, and sighting devices. The medium-range plan aims to manufacture combat vehicles, two half-ton trucks and larger vehicles, aircraft weapons, anti-armor weapons, and small sea craft, and the manufacture of land, sea, and air vehicles. The long-range plan would include the setting up of basic industries in the manufacture of brass, explosives, and plastics, and the production of medium-size ships, counter-insurgency aircraft and missiles.

The guidelines of the program included the production of sufficient prototypes to enable a thorough test and evaluation of the product before bulk procurement is made by the AFP, the use of local components and indigenous materials, the encouragement of the participation of private firms, the co-production by government and private companies in necessary but economically unviable ventures.

Lazo and Mercader’s account covers an 18-year duration of the program, extending beyond the downfall of Marcos. While citing many problems that the program faced, including being caught up in a quagmire of bureaucratic procedures, Lazo and Mercader cite some significant accomplishments, The country’s dependence on basic supplies from abroad were gradually eliminated. Items manufactured locally as a result of the SRDP were found to be 35 percent cheaper than the imported items. The country was able to save $106.457 million in import substitution. The foreign exchange earned reached a high level of $36.7 billion from the export of SRDP products.

It was reported that quality-wise, locally manufactured SRDP items are at par with imported models. An example of this is the M-16, now the basic weapon of the Philippine military and police. This is why one could only knit one’s brows in consternation at the news that the Philippines in 2017 was importing a huge number of rifles for its national police force and this was cancelled because a US senator threatened to stop the sale on account of President Duterte’s human rights record.

More consternation to come. During the siege in Marawi, the Chinese ambassador gifted President Duterte with a cache of China-made rifles, a gift the president acknowledged later to be crucial to the government’s winning the battle over Marawi. With such gestures, China may win the battle over the West Philippine Sea. Remember Sun Tzu said the best war to win was the one won without the use of force or by sheer stratagem?

The apparent disregard of local rifle manufacturers in this affair may be explained by a letter to the editor I came across complaining that despite a successful partnership with the government his contract was not renewed. I also hear from my friends in the military that the national procurement law favors foreign bidders because of the requirements that local manufacturers find onerous.

President Duterte and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana however have manifested a clear determination to modernize the country’s armed forces through the encouragement of the local manufacture of defense materiel. The President has reportedly approved a plan by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) to build defense industrial complexes in different parts of the country.

In last year’s Maritime Conference, Secretary Lorenzana showed his will to reinvigorate the self-defense posture program of the country. “It is in the field of technology that we anchor our self-reliant defense posture program.

And this is where our maritime defense industries, which are technology-based, are now called upon to participate.“ He announced that the revised modernization law’s implementing guidelines, rules and regulations level the playing field for legitimate local industries to build major defense equipment and weapons systems for the AFP.

The Philippines’ efforts, however, appear modest and laggardly compared to those of its neighbors as reported by international defense observers from HS Jane’s Weekly and the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“Wary of China and flush with economic success, Southeast Asia is ramping up spending on military hardware to protect the shipping lanes, ports and maritime boundaries that are vital to the flow of exports and energy,” said Reuters in 2012. Even for those away from the fray in the South China Seas, maritime security has been a focus.

Indonesia was buying submarines from South Korea and coastal radar systems from China and the United States. Vietnam was getting submarines and combat jets from Russia, while Singapore, the world’s fifth largest weapons importer, was adding to its sophisticated arsenal.

Along with the surge in regional spending on military hardware, observers have also noted growing efforts to develop local expertise and lower dependence on big US and European arms suppliers. Some countries were already developing their own exports in 2014. While defense procurement in Southeast Asia is still dominated by government purchases of big-ticket items like jets or submarines from Western suppliers like Lockheed Martin, Airbus, or Thyssenkrupp, from Indonesian radar to Singapore submarines, governments are tilting such purchases to help them develop their defense expertise. Recent deals show a growing trend towards embedding local manufacturing in procurement contracts. Malaysia’s shipbuilding-to-weaponry group Boustead Heavy Industries is working with a French state-controlled naval contractor to build locally, in Malaysia, six coastal combat ships for Malaysia’s navy, expecting 60 percent in local content and the transfer of technology.

Clearly, self-reliance can be a way of discounting the costs of building and developing a country’s defense system. It can be a vehicle for the transfer of war technology, which in his book The Worth of War, Benjamin Ginsberg said has many positive spin-offs benefiting many sectors of society and various aspects of human existence. But that is another story.

Ambassador Jaime J. Yambao is a retired career diplomat and the current secretary general of the Philippine Ambassadors Foundation Inc.