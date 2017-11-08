Sia outscoops paparazzi with free photo

LOS ANGELES: Australian pop star Sia outscooped an enterprising paparazzi who tried to sell her naked photos by posting the image herself on Twitter.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” wrote the 41-year-old singer, who is known for protecting her private life and often hides her face behind colossal wigs.

“Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” she added, grabbing a promotional opportunity with a reference to the title of her new album “Everyday is Christmas” set for release on November 17.

The grainy photo – taken from behind – has been retweeted over 145,000 times, with fans praising the “Chandelier” and “Cheap Thrills” singer for her handling of the privacy invasion.

AFP