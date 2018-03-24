Siblings’ share from estate of deceased brother who left no will

Dear PAO,

My brother Jose (deceased) who was single left pieces of property in Makati City. We have been orphans since 2004. When Jose was still alive, he donated to me a house and lot because of my sacrifices in attending to him whenever he was ill. My other siblings, Jun and Jess, are now claiming that the house and lot donated to me are an advance of what I should get from the estate left by Jose. Therefore, they say, this property should be included so as to determine the equal share of every sibling. Please guide me on this matter.

Dondon

Dear Dondon,

Legal or intestate succession takes place in your situation under Article 960 (1) of the New Civil Code of the Philippines because your brother Jose died without a will. Articles 1003 and 1004 of the law provide:

“Article 1003. If there are no descendants, ascendants, illegitimate children or surviving spouse, the collateral relatives shall succeed to the entire estate of the deceased in accordance with the following article.

“Article 1004. Should the only survivors be brothers and sisters of the full blood, they should inherit in equal shares.”

The claim of Jun and Jess that the property donated to you by Jose should be included in the estate left by Jose to determine the share of each sibling has no legal basis. The process is called collation. Under Article 1061 of the same law, it is stated that “every compulsory heir, who succeeds with other compulsory heirs, must bring into the mass of the estate any property or right which he may have received from the decedent, during the lifetime of the latter, by way of donation, or any other gratuitous tile, in order that it may be computed in the determination of the legitime of each heir, and in the account of the partition.”

Collation was further expounded by the court in the case entitled Arellano vs. Pascualet al. (G.R. No. 189776, December 15, 2010), where the Supreme Court through former Associate Justice Conchita Carpio-Morales stated:

“Collation takes place when there are compulsory heirs, one of its purposes being to determine the legitime and the free portion. If there is no compulsory heir, there is no legitime to be safeguarded.

The records do not show that the decedent left any primary, secondary or concurring compulsory heirs. He was only survived by his siblings, who are his collateral relatives and, therefore, are not entitled to any legitime—that part of the testator’s property which he cannot dispose of because the law has reserved it for compulsory heirs.

The compulsory heirs may be classified into (1) primary, (2) secondary and (3) concurring. The primary compulsory heirs are those who have precedence over and exclude other compulsory heirs; legitimate children and descendants are primary compulsory heirs. The secondary compulsory heirs are those who succeed only in the absence of the primary heirs; the legitimate parents and ascendants are secondary compulsory heirs. The concurring compulsory heirs are those who succeed together with the primary or the secondary compulsory heirs; the illegitimate children, and the surviving spouse are concurring compulsory heirs.

The decedent not having left any compulsory heir, who is entitled to any legitime, was at liberty to donate all his pieces of property, even if nothing was left for his siblings-collateral relatives to inherit. His donation to petitioner, assuming that it was valid, is deemed as donation made to a “stranger,” chargeable against the free portion of the estate. There being no compulsory heir, however, the donated property is not subject to collation.”

Applying the above-cited decision to your situation, you and your siblings are not considered compulsory heirs; hence, the process of collation does not apply and the estate left by Jose can be divided equally among the three of you.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.