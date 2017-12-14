Signal no. 1 up in 16 areas in PH as ‘Urduja’ intensifies — Pagasa

SIGNAL No. 1 is up in 16 areas in the Philippines as Tropical Depression “Urduja” (international name: Kaitak) intensifies slightly as it hovers over Eastern Samar, the state-run weather bureau said on Thursday.

Urduja is 120 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 11 a.m. forecast.

Under Signal No. 1 were:

LUZON: Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Romblon

VISAYAS: Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Cebu including Bantay Island, Capiz, Aklan and Northern Iloilo

Pagasa said these areas may experience winds of up to 30-60 kph for the next 36 hours, as Urduja may intensify into a tropical storm.

Heavy rainfall amount is from moderate to heavy within the 400-km diameter of the tropical depression.

It is expected to move westward at 7 kph and may make landfall over Eastern Samar on Thursday night or Friday morning.

Mindanao, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, the rest of Bicol and the rest of Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms because of Urduja.

Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan comprise Mimaropa while Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the northeast monsoon, Pagasa said.

Pagasa warned of moderate to heavy rainshowers and thunderstorms, which may trigger flashfloods and landslides over Visayas, Bicol Region and Northeastern Mindanao because of the combined effect of Urduja and the tail end of a cold front. GLEE JALEA