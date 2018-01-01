Signal No. 1 up in 18 areas

The low pressure area that has entered Philippine territory has intensified into a tropical depression and was named “Agaton,” according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, the state-run weather bureau said Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Siargao Island, Dinagat Island, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, North Cotabato, Compostela Valley, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Camiguin and Bukidnon.

These areas are likely to experience 30- to 60-kph winds.

Agaton was located 175 kilometers east-southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 5 p.m. yesterday.

It packed maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph, gustiness of up to 60 kph, and was forecast to move westward at 19 kph.

PAGASA the tropical depression will most likely follow the track and movement of Severe Tropical Storm Vinta.

Agaton was expected to make landfall by Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Moderate to heavy rains over Caraga, Davao region, Northern Mindanao and Southern Leyte has been forecasted, while the rest of Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of Mindanao and the Bicol region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms from the tail end of a cold front.

Meanwhile, a northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

Agaton will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA added.