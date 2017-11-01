Signal No. 1 up in 3 areas as LPA turns into tropical depression–Pagasa

SIGNAL No. 1 is up in at least three areas as a low pressure area (LPA) intensified into a tropical depression, which has been named “Ramil”, the state-run weather bureau said on Wednesday.

Affected areas are Northern Palawan, including Calamian Group of Islands; Aklan and Antique, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Ramil was located at 85 kilometers (km) west of Roxas City, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 70 kph.



It is forecast to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains within its 200-km diameter and move west at 20 kph, Pagasa said.

These areas may experience flash floods and landslides, Pagasa warned.



Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, the provinces of Marinduque, Mindoro and the rest of Palawan as well as Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga region and Central Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms.



Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon while Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur make up Caraga.



The rest of Luzon will experience light rains due to “Amihan” or a northeast monsoon, while the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.



Ramil is forecast to be 245 km west of Coron, Palawan on Thursday morning and 120 km north-northeast of Pagasa Island in Palawan on Friday, before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), Pagasa said.