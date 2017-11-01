Signal No. 1 up in more areas as ‘Ramil’ maintains strength–Pagasa

MORE areas are now under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Ramil” maintained its strength on Wednesday, the state-run weather bureau said.

Advertisements

In its 11 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the affected areas were Northern Palawan, including Calamian Group of Islands; Southern Occidental Mindoro, Southern Oriental Mindoro, Aklan and Antique.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 11:00 am forecast that Signal no. 1 was raised over Northern Palawan including Calamian Group of Islands, Southern Occidental Mindoro, Southern Oriental Mindoro, Aklan and Antique.

Ramil was located 85 kilometers (km) east-southeast of Coron, Palawan and was moving west towards the Calamian Group of Islands at 20 kilometers per hour (kph), packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph.

Areas within the 200-kilometer radius of the tropical depression can expect moderate to occasionally heavy rains, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Bicol region, Calabarzon and the rest of Mimaropa will experience moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon while Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa.

Ramil is forecast to be out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday morning, at which point it will be 155 km north-northwest of Pagasa Island in Palawan, Pagasa said.