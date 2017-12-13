Signal No.1 up in Eastern Samar as ‘Urduja’ intensifies–Pagasa

SIGNAL No.1 is up over Eastern Samar as Tropical Depression “Urduja” slightly intensified, according to the state-run weather bureau on Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Urduja was spotted 395 kilometers (kms) east of Guiuan in Eastern Samar and was forecast to move west at 7 kilometers per hour (kph).

Heavy rainfall amount is from moderate to heavy within the 350-km diameter of the tropical depression as it moved closer to Northern Samar.

“Urduja” has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

It will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Mindanao. Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon while Mimaropa is Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring similar weather conditions over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera region, and the rest of Central Luzon.

In a live feed of the press conference on Wednesday, Weather Division Chief Esperanza Cayanan said that the tropical depression was being enhanced by the tail end of the cold front, along with the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

The weather agency said that “Urduja” has slightly changed its path, as it reached Sorsogon and Northern Samar.

Pagasa said that the “Urduja” would make landfall over Eastern Visayas between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Cayanan has warned people not to belittle “Urduja” because it was a “mere” tropical depression.

Pagasa urged fishermen and those with small boats to avoid traveling over the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas, as well as the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, because of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

Pagasa said Urduja was forecast to be 175 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar on Friday, then 130 km West Southwest of Legazpi City, Albay on Saturday. By Sunday afternoon, the tropical depression will be 105 km west of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, before being reduced into a low pressure area 135 km northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Monday afternoon. GLEE JALEA, ARIC JOHN SY CUA