Signal No. 1 lifted in 6 areas as ‘Agaton’ heads for Palawan—Pagasa

SIGNAL No. 1 was lifted in six areas in the Visayas as Tropical Depression “Agaton” heads towards Palawan, the state-run weather bureau said on Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that as of 5 p.m., Signal No. 1 is up in the province, including Cuyo Island, where 30 to 60-kilometer per hour (kph) winds would be felt within 36 hours.

Before Palawan, Agaton affected Bohol, Guimaras, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Southern Antique and Southern Iloilo.

The center of Agaton was last spotted 185 kilometers (km) east-southeast of Puerto Princesa City.

It maintained maximum winds of up to 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph as it heads westward at 28 kph.

“We don’t see [Agaton] intensifying into a typhoon anymore,” according to weather specialist Ariel Rojas.

Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains are expected over Palawan, as well as Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Southern Quezon, Panay Island and the rest of Mimaropa due to the tropical depression.

Rojas added that Agaton’s next landfall was expected over the vicinity of Puerto Princesa on Tuesday night before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday morning.

Agaton is the first of about 25 tropical cyclones expected to enter the Philippines in 2018.