Signal No.1 up in Northern Luzon areas as ‘Kiko’ maintains strength–Pagasa

TROPICAL depression “Kiko” has maintained its strength as it continued to move toward extreme Northern Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).



In its 4 a.m. forecast, Pagasa said Kiko was 345 kilometers (km) east of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 65 kph.



Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 is up over Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes, and Babuyan group of islands.



Meanwhile, cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains with thunderstorms will prevail over Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, Abra, and Kalinga while Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and Western Visayas will experience light to moderate rains.



Kiko is expected to move northwest at 15 kph and move 60km east of Calayan, Cagayan within 24 hours.



The estimated rainfall amount is from moderate to heavy within the 300-km diameter of the tropical depression, which is also expected to pass extreme Northern Luzon by Wednesday morning and will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday evening. GLEE JALEA