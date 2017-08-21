Signal No. 2 up over Batanes as ‘Isang’ maintains strength — Pagasa

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 2 was raised over the Batanes Islands as Tropical Storm “Isang” (international name Hato) maintained its strength, according to the state weather bureau on Monday.

Isang was reported to be moving west-northwest at 17 kilometers per hour, and will be closest to the Batanes Islands sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

It is forecast to be 115 kms west-northwest of Basco, Batanes by Tuesday morning; 570 kms west-northwest of Basco, Batanes by Wednesday morning; and 1,250 kms west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte by Thursday morning.



Batanes Islands may experience a meter high storm surge and open sea wave heights of 4.1 to 14 meters as a result of the tropical storm, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA





