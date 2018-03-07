Signing of MOU key to lifting of Kuwait ban

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will lift the ban on the deployment of Filipino workers if a Memorandum of Understanding on labor policies is signed by the Philippines and Kuwait and if the death of Joanna Demafelis was given justice, according to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd.

“The President has set two conditions—the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on labor policy between Kuwait and the Philippines and justice must be served for the death of household service worker Joanna Demafelis,” Bello said on Tuesday.

He explained that the MOU would grant additional protection to Filipino workers in Kuwait.

A team from Kuwait will be in Manila this week to discuss the MOU with their Filipino counterparts.

“Hopefully, the two groups will be able to finalize the draft MOU in one or two days and thereafter, I will also fly to Kuwait, as per request by the Kuwait ambassador, for the signing of the MOU,” the DOLE chief added.

Bello expressed confidence that the President’s conditions would be met since the government of Kuwait had expressed willingness to fully cooperate on the early resolution of the Demafeles murder case.

Under the proposed MOU, Filipino workers can either keep their passports or hand them to the Philippine labor attache for safekeeping to end the practice of employers of confiscating the passports of domestic workers.

Filipino workers will also be allowed to use their cellphones to communicate with their families and the government.

The President banned the deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait following the death of Demafelis, whose body was found stuffed inside a freezer.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Chairman Hans Cacdac earlier said that in 2017, there were 12 questionable deaths involving Filipino household workers in Kuwait. Four of the victims committed suicide in December.