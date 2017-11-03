Siklab foundation to support 28 athletes

Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Foundation will extend financial support to athletes training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William Ramirez announced on Friday that 28 athletes from boxing, taekwondo, weightlifting, archery, judo, cycling, windsurfing, surfing, athletics, gymnastics and swimming will receive monetary support from the foundation through the endorsement of the PSC.

Among the notable beneficiaries of the financial assistance are Hidilyn Diaz of weightlifting, Kiyomi Watanabe and Mariya Takahashi of judo, Gaylord Coveta of windsurfing and Nicole Tagle of archery.

“These 28 athletes will be supported all the way to the Olympics by the 2020 Siklab,” Ramirez told reporters. “We will provide the athletes’ food by hiring a good chef and nutritionist. We will also give them clean rooms and improve their training facilities.”

Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Foundation has earmarked P1 billion for the initiative.

