Siklab wants P1B fund for PH athletes

Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Sports Foundation Inc. aims to put up a P1 billion fund that will be utilized to support Filipino athletes in their quest for the country’s first Olympic gold medal.

“Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Sports Foundation will fuel the Philippines’ best athletes to make the country’s dream of bagging an Olympic gold a reality. We need to provide our athletes the support befitting their stature as our country’s representative to the world,” said Presidential Adviser for Sports Dennis Uy during a news conference on Saturday at the Century Park Hotel attended by newly elected Philippine Olympic Committee President Ricky Vargas and Chairman Abraham Tolentino.

Siklab announced that 29 national athletes are already benefiting from the initiative.

Among the supporters of Siklab from the private sectors are International Container Terminal Services Inc., Alaska, San Miguel Corporation, SM Investment, Tanduay distillery, Mega World, 2GO, Robinson’s Land Corp., Phoenix, PLDT, RFM, UNILAB, Ulticon builders, Megawide Construction, JG Summit Holdings, Belle Corp. and Philippine International Air Terminal Corp.