Silang welcomes Wilcon Depot

Wilcon Depot today opens a new branch in Silang, Cavite—its fourth in the fast-growing province, and its 43rd nationwide.

The branch will tap into a booming Silang market bustling with subdivisions, many of which are now occupied by residents working from Metro Manila brought increasingly closer by improvements in infrastructure.

The population make-up, the notable economic activity in the area, and the strategic location of Silang, made the location to set up shop there an easy one for Wilcon.

Silang has a land area of 15,641 hectares, and is the largest city in the province of Cavite. It is also the fifth most populous, with a headcount of 248,075 in 2015. In 2016, it had seven industrial parks, counting 102 establishments.

Rosemarie Ong, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer, said the new Wilcon in Silang will deliver the same brand of service—and products—that their customers enjoy in any of its stores nationwide.

The products at Wilcon Silang will include appliances, automotives, building materials, doors and mouldings, electrical, furniture, hardware, home interiors, housewares, outdoor living, paints and sundries, plumbing, sanitary wares, tiles, and tools.

Customers in Silang can look forward to the Living, Kitchen, and Bath showroom, which features housewares, home interior, kitchen products, bedroom essentials, outdoor living items, office furniture, and kids furniture.

They will also be able to avail themselves of the unique Design Hub services. In keeping with the company’s slogan of Building Big Ideas, the Design Hub allows Wilcon Depot customers to take their floor plans, then design and populate them with items from a digital library. In-store software can easily see the products and design on the floor plan, converting them to three-dimension preview format and preparing a material cost estimate.

The Wilcon Depot Design Hub is a testament to how involved Filipino customers are in making purchases to build, improve, or renovate their spaces.

According to Ong, Wilcon has observed that the prevailing customer behavior is BIY—buying it yourself. Architects or designers usually accompany homeowners, but at the end of the day, the homeowners decide which products to buy.

“Customers want to go to Wilcon themselves to touch and feel the items they are buying,” Ong explains.

As the retailer starts its fifth decade of operations, Ong notices that Wilcon’s customers have evolved.

“The market is becoming more interesting, it has evolved because of the ease of travel, and the Internet,” she points out.

“They keep up with the latest trends, and they know what they want.”

Wilcon buyers thus scour the world for the best and latest products.

Just as in fashion, Filipino homeowners are looking for global inspiration. While traditionally, we have been influenced by American trends, Ong now notes that today’s buyers are also checking out what is in vogue in Europe—and increasingly, of late, trends in Asia.

The state of the environment is also a factor for today’s customers, with many of them conscious that their homes must be environment-friendly and future-proof—particularly, in responding well to climate change.

What hasn’t changed over the years, though, Ong maintains, is that the Filipino will always be on the lookout for value for money.

Wilcon houses numerous brands to choose from as it carries exclusive top-tier brands like Grohe and Kohler Sanitarywares, Franke Kitchen Systems, Pozzi Bathroom Solutions, Koller Whirlpool Bathtubs and Shower Enclosures, Ariston Water Heaters, Geberit Monolith Puro, Bull Outdoor Products and Rubi Tile cutter. Spanish tile brands Alcalagres, Grespania, Rocersa, Cifre, Emigres, Keros and Tesany alongside with Italian tile brands Novabell, Energie Ker, Gardenia, Leonardo and Naxos are made available in the Tile Studio inside the store together with Asian tile brands Arte, Sol, Lola, Huanqiu, Verona, Picasso Mosaic, Roman, Mulia, Kia and Basel. Natuzzi Editions, Heim home interior and housewares, Heritage furniture, and Hamden Kitchen appliances are exhibited at the Living, Kitchen, and Bath (LKB) showroom. Kasch bathroom accessories, Sefa specialty bathroom faucets, bathroom accessories, showerheads and kitchen organizers, Crown and Prussia Kitchen Sink, Electron Generators, Direct Hardware, Truper tools, Alphalux lighting solutions, PTech PVC mouldings, Forest wood products, and Solutherm PPR pipes are displayed in the DIY section of the store.